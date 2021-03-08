Greta Thunberg: Biden’s Actions ‘Not Nearly Enough’ to Fight Global Warming

Appearing Sunday on MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan Show, teenage activist Greta Thunberg said “the science” shows that President Joe Biden’s climate change policies are inadequate.

– Nothing. Because that would be undemocratic and democracy is the most precious thing we have. My interview with @mehdirhasan @MehdiHasanShow on @MSNBC #FaceTheClimateEmergency pic.twitter.com/mOM1xt2oVd

A partial transcript is as follows:

MEHDI HASAN: In your view, how has Joe Biden done on climate issues in his first 50 days in office? What grade would you give him?

GRETA THUNBERG: ​Well, you shouldn’t take that from me, I’m just a teenager, so I don’t have the mandate to sort of give grades like that. My opinions on this doesn’t matter​. You should rather look at the science and whether his policies are in line with the Paris agreements and to stay below 1.5 or even 2 degrees Celsius, and then you can clearly see that, no, it’s not nearly enough in line with the science. That’s not me saying, that’s just black and white, looking at the facts​.

HASAN: What would you like to see him do climate change that he isn’t doing, that he said he won’t do because his administration is saying, “we set up a climate office, we set up a climate czar, we resigned Paris, we’re conserving more land, undoing a lot of what Donald Trump did.” What would you like to see him do that he’s not doing?

THUNBERG: I understand that it’s difficult and I would not want to be in a politician’s position right now. I can’t imagine how hard it must be. But, I would just like you to basically just treat the climate crisis like a crisis. They have said themselves that this is an existential threat. They better treat it accordingly, which they are not. They are just treating the climate crisis​ ​as it was a political topic, among other topics. Treat it as a crisis, that’s the Number one step​ we need to do.