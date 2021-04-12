VIDEO: Lightning Strike Shatters Tree Outside Wisconsin High School

A bolt of lightning struck an evergreen tree outside a Wisconsin high school, causing it to shatter into pieces, according to a video.

The video, which the U.S. National Weather Service in Green Bay, Wisconsin, posted, showed the flames torch the tree and shatter it into pieces.

“You just never know when lightning will strike,” the agency posted. “So the NWS slogan ‘When Thunder Roars Go Indoors’ please heed that advice next time you hear thunder.”

The video, which has gone viral, has been shared more than 10,000 times as of Monday afternoon.

The weather phenomenon took place outside Wautoma High School as underclassmen were preparing to take a standardized test before 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, WLUK reported.

Ninth and tenth graders were preparing to take the ACT Aspire Test.

Principal Jennifer Johnson told the outlet that no one was injured and the school building did not suffer any damage.

Johnson added that the students, despite being distracted, enjoyed witnessing a feat of mother nature.