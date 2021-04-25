Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) changed tune Friday and praised the Biden administration’s infrastructure proposal for adopting Green New Deal-like policies.

“The Biden Administration and President Biden have definitely exceeded expectations that progressives had,” she said.

“A lot of us expected a much more conservative administration,” the New York Democrat added.

“It’s been good so far,” the congresswoman said.

However, Ocasio-Cortez said her concerns remain, saying Biden’s “goals for the infrastructure plan is great, you know, but my concern is their actual offer and plan that they actually presented; it doesn’t have the actual numbers necessary to actually do what they say they want to do.”

“It’s important to hold the president accountable, because it’s one thing to say that’s what we wanna do; it’s another thing to actually back it up with the investments and the policy that’s going to do it,” she continued.



Ocasio-Cortez previously criticized the Biden administration’s plan for being too small.

“This is not nearly enough. The important context here is that it’s $2.25T spread out over 10 years. For context, the COVID [coronavirus] package was $1.9T for this year *alone,* with some provision lasting 2 years,” she tweeted.

Ocasio-Cortez will likely skip “Biden’s first address to Congress later this month due to ‘very strict COVID protocols’ that have been put in place,” Breitbart News’ Kyle Morris reported.