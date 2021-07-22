Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) said Thursday he remains uncommitted to the Democrats’ multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure bill, citing climate change carveouts in the package.

Manchin said he is not yet committed to the Democrat reconciliation bill, even though Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-WV) set a Wednesday deadline to get his razor-thin majority on board.

“I haven’t made any commitment at all,” Manchin told CNN. “We’re evaluating at this point.”

The West Virginia Democrat also expressed concern about the Democrat infrastructure bill’s move to reduce carbon emissions across the country.

“The timing of what they’re proposing would make it almost impossible … unless you just eliminate a lot of things,” he explained.

Manchin, who represents a coal-producing state, also reiterated his concerns about the timeline laid out by Democrats to reduce carbon emissions in the economy. “The timing of what they’re proposing would make it almost impossible … unless you just eliminate a lot of things.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 22, 2021

Democrats reportedly want to include a Clean Energy Standard (CES) in the reconciliation bill that would help meet President Joe Biden’s goal for 100 percent carbon-free power by 2035.

Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) wrote the CES they intend to include in the reconciliation bill.

“Getting it included in the budget package sends a strong signal we are committed to tackling climate change,” the Minnesota Democrat said. I will continue to work hard on getting a CES done because we cannot squander this moment. We can either lead or follow when it comes to the clean energy transition, and I want us to lead.”

This is not the first time that Manchin has voiced concern about the infrastructure project.

Manchin told the Hill last week that he remains weary of the high spending levels in the Democrat bill.

“I’m concerned about inflation; I’m concerned about a competitive tax code; I’m concerned about environmental standards that basically leave people behind in all these things,” he said.

“I want it to proceed,” Manchin added. “I want to sit down and be part of that, sure. And figure if we run into a roadblock, we’ll run into one later. But you don’t start out that way.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.