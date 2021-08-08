PHOTOS: Dixie Fire Now Second-largest Wildfire in California History

The Dixie Fire, currently burning across hundreds of thousands of acres in Northern California, is now the second-largest in the history of the state, burning a staggering 463,477 acres as of Sunday afternoon.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported:

The Dixie Fire on Sunday became the second largest wildfire in state history after gobbling another 15,000 acres to sprawl across 463,477 total acres in four Northern California counties, Cal Fire said. Containment of the blaze Sunday remained unchanged at 21%. Ongoing damage assessment finds the massive fire burning across Plumas, Butte, Tehama and Lassen counties has destroyed 404 structures including the historic Gold Rush town of Greenville, and damaged 27 others. More than 5,000 firefighters were battling the blaze.

Wildfires are a natural occurrence in California. However, an ongoing drought has left forests dry and vulnerable to burning. In addition, the accumulation of fuel in forests, which is partly the result of restrictions on logging, and the state’s failure to clear brush, is a factor.

Democrats and environmentalists have often blamed climate change for wildfires. However, scientists say that while a warmer and drier climate may make such fires more common in the future, other human factors are more significant immediate causes of wildfires in the present day.

In the present case, a faulty power line belonging to the Pacific Gas & Electric Company is suspected as a potential cause of the blaze.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), currently facing a recall election Sep. 14, has been faulted for failing to keep his promises on clearing fuel from forests, with Capitol Public Radio reporting earlier this year that he had overstated his progress by some 690%.

