Firefighters Battle Caldor Fire as Blaze Nears Nevada Border

Authorities in Nevada have issued evacuation orders for some areas near Lake Tahoe, as the Caldor Fire approached the border, threatening to cross over from California.

The Caldor Fire joined the Dixie Fire — still burning — as the second fire in the state’s recorded history to burn from one side of the Sierra Nevada mountain range to the other.

The Los Angeles Times reported:

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Monday declared a state of emergency “in the anticipation of the fire crossing from California into the state of Nevada in the coming days,” his office said. “We are asking residents to say vigilant, pay attention to emergency phone alerts and have a plan in place for potential evacuations,” officials said. By late Tuesday afternoon, new evacuation orders came through for the mountain areas just past the state line, including Kingsbury at the top of Daggett Summit. There, half a dozen sheriffs deputies in safety vests began a door-to-door notification as most residents packed their cars and headed out.

According to Cal Fire, the Caldor fire has burned nearly 200,000 acres, and is 18% contained — a 3% increase from the day before.

The local Tahoe Daily Tribune reported Tuesday that firefighters have stopped trying to stop the advanced the fast-moving blaze, and instead are steering it toward an area already burned by the Tamarack Fire, which is largely under control.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.