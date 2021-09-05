Members of the Democrat “Squad” criticized President Joe Biden on Saturday for remaining “silent” regarding a Minnesota oil pipeline.

To support indigenous leaders, Reps. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Cori Bush (D-MO), and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) joined Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) to protest the nearly finished Line 3 pipeline, according to Fox News.

“I think it’s really important that President Biden understands that this decision around being silent is devastating these communities,” Tlaib claimed during a press event:

Rep. @RashidaTlaib on Minnesota oil pipeline: "I think it's really important that President Biden understands that this decision around being silent is devastating these communities." pic.twitter.com/wNcgjmYzQS — The Hill (@thehill) September 4, 2021

“It is hurting them, and if anything, especially because the experience that we’ve had in Michigan is that Enbridge believes they’re above the law. They’re not. They are not above the law,” she added.

Pressley told attendees, “The systematic oppression of marginalized people” had been “precise, exact, often legislated, and it’s very similar”:

.@AyannaPressley: "The systematic oppression of marginalized people, whether you're talking about black Americans or Indigenous people, it has been precise, exact, often legislated, and it's very similar." pic.twitter.com/cmq7wTXOug — The Hill (@thehill) September 4, 2021

In a social media post, Bush explained the group “came to Minnesota to join Indigenous water protectors in the fight to Stop Line 3”:

We came to Minnesota to join Indigenous water protectors in the fight to Stop Line 3. To protect our Mississippi River. To save Black and Indigenous lives. Solidarity is an act of joy and love. pic.twitter.com/vMYEtvu0Yj — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) September 4, 2021

During her remarks given at the event, Omar said it was “unconscionable for us to see zero action being taken by our governor and president in stopping this pipeline”:

Rep. @IlhanMN on Minnesota oil pipeline: "It is unconscionable for us to see zero action being taken by our governor and President in stopping this pipeline." pic.twitter.com/BVfJhL3LGr — The Hill (@thehill) September 4, 2021

On Friday, Republican U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber hosted an event with Republican legislators at the Minnesota Capitol to explain the Line 3 pipeline would benefit numerous construction workers and their families, MPR News reported.

“Enbridge replacement of Line 3 is a good, safe project,” Stauber noted, adding, “It’s been vetted — one of the most vetted projects in this entire state. And it has been successfully defended in the courts.”

Stauber shared a video on Saturday of Line 3 construction workers talking about the project.

“From the lowest paid person on the job to the highest paid person on the job it all makes a decent living for everybody involved,” one worker stated:

I am proud to stand in support of #Line3 and the skilled workers finishing this key piece of infrastructure. Listen below to hear about the pipeline workers and their way of life: pic.twitter.com/P3V7KXKOVy — Pete Stauber (@RepPeteStauber) September 4, 2021

In August, the Minnesota Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal from opponents of Enbridge’s Line 3 pipeline which let stand a decision by independent regulators to allow construction to move forward, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

“Without comment, the state’s highest court declined to take the case, issuing a one-page order that effectively affirmed a decision in June by the Minnesota Court of Appeals. And it left the Native American and environmental groups that have been protesting at construction sites across northern Minnesota with a dwindling number of legal options,” the article read.