Delingpole: Global Warming Shock. Antarctica Posts Coldest Winter Since Records Began

Antarctica has posted its coldest winter since records began in 1957 with average temperatures of -61.1 ° C. The previous record was -60.6°C in 1976.

According to a shocked Washington Post:

The chill was exceptional, even for the coldest location on the planet. The average temperature at the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station between April and September, a frigid minus-78 degrees (minus-61 Celsius), was the coldest on record, dating back to 1957. This was 4.5 degrees lower than the most recent 30-year average.

The reason WaPo is shocked, obviously, is because according to the alarmist narrative the polar ice caps are supposed to be getting warmer, not colder.

This may be why the authors of the report tried to disguise the bad news by beginning it thus:

Amid a record hot summer in large parts of Northern Hemisphere, beset by devastating fires, floods and hurricanes, Antarctica was mired in a deep, deep freeze. That’s typically the case during the southernmost continent’s winter months, but 2021 was different.

In other words, WaPo will only permit its readers to learn that the Antarctic has recorded its coldest winter on record once they have first been reassured that the world is getting hotter (and more generally weather-disastrous).

Later the article goes on to tell readers that ‘The planet and Antarctica are still warming’.

But this claim is contradicted by at least three scientific studies suggesting that the Antarctic is on a cooling trend.

