Gavin Newsom Extends Drought Emergency to Entire State of California

California Gov. Gavin Newsom extended a declaration of a drought emergency to every county in the state on Tuesday, and encouraged California to adopt a voluntary 15% reduction in water use, as one of the worst droughts in history continued.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported:

California’s drought emergency was extended statewide Tuesday when Gov. Gavin Newsom expanded the emergency status to San Francisco and seven other counties. The move comes as Californians failed to meet Newsom’s request for water savings for the second consecutive month amid near-record drought and water shortages. State data released Tuesday shows that California residents reduced water use by 5% in August compared to the previous August, falling well short of Newsom’s plea for a 15% reduction. Newsom’s proclamation Tuesday adds Imperial, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernadino, San Diego, San Francisco and Ventura counties to the drought emergency and allows the State Water Resources Control Board to ban water practices considered to be wasteful, such as using drinking water to wash driveways.

A statement from Newsom’s office observed: “California is experiencing its worst drought since the late 1800s, as measured by both lack of precipitation and high temperatures. August 2021 was the driest and hottest August on record since reporting began and the water year that ended last month was the second driest on record.”

The state is bracing for another potentially dry winter, after the National Weather Service declared last week that there are official La Niña conditions in the Pacific Ocean — a pattern of cool water in the eastern Pacific that typically means less rain in California.

In the short term, though, there may be some relief in sight, as an “atmospheric river” — a storm transporting moist air from the central Pacific — is expected to hit Northern California this week, brining heavy rain.

