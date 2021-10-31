Pope Francis Offers Prayers for Glasgow Climate Change Conference

Pope Francis arrives at the window of the apostolic palace to deliver the weekly Angelus prayer on October 31, 2021 in The Vatican. (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP) (Photo by VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images)
VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images
Thomas D. Williams, Ph.D.

ROME — Pope Francis offered prayers Sunday for the success of the COP26 U.N. Climate Change Conference beginning in Glasgow, Scotland.

“Today, in Glasgow, in Scotland, the United Nations conference on climate change, COP26, begins,” the pope stated after his weekly Angelus prayer in Saint Peter’s Square.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 31: A giant globe hangs from the ceiling as delegates attend on day one of the COP 26 United Nations Climate Change Conference on October 31, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. 2021 sees the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference. The conference will run from 31 October for two weeks, finishing on 12 November. It was meant to take place in 2020 but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

A giant globe hangs from the ceiling as delegates attend on day one of the COP 26 United Nations Climate Change Conference on October 31, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

“Let us pray so that the cry of the Earth and the cry of the poor might be heard,” he continued, and “that this meeting might provide efficacious responses, offering concrete hope to future generations.”

Vatican News announced Sunday that “over 30,000 activists, political leaders, journalists, and others are gathering in the Scottish city to kick start efforts to combat climate change and limit global warming.”

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 31: Extinction Rebellion activists are seen protesting on October 31, 2021 in Edinburgh, United Kingdom. As World Leaders meet to discuss climate change at the COP26 Summit, many climate action groups have taken to the streets to protest for real progress to be made by governments to reduce carbon emissions, clean up the oceans, reduce fossil fuel use and other issues relating to global heating. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

Extinction Rebellion activists are seen protesting on October 31, 2021 in Edinburgh, United Kingdom. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

In Sunday’s address, the pontiff went on to announce the inauguration of a photographic exhibition in St Peter’s Square, titled “Emotions to generate change – pushing the issue of care for creation at COP26 in Glasgow,” dedicated to the pope’s encyclical letter in the environment Laudato si’.

The work was the joint effort of Lia Beltrami, writer and director, and the young Muslim photographer Asaf Ud Daula, originally from Bangladesh.

The exhibition was unveiled Sunday and will be open to visitors to Saint Peter’s Square through November 8.

Pope Francis has been a vocal supporter of U.N. efforts to commit nations to lowering greenhouse gas emissions in the hope of curbing global warming.

