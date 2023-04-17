Photos: California Poppies in Spectacular Bloom After Rainy Winter

California’s state flower, the California poppy, is in full bloom throughout the semiarid foothills of Southern California, thanks in part to an unusually wet winter.

Tourists are flocking to the Antelope Valley and other popular sites to see the spring “superbloom,” which decorates the landscape in splashes of orange, yellow, purple, and white.

The 2022-23 winter was unusually wet, defying predictions of a third consecutive dry winter. The rain and snow brought relief to the state, which had been suffering from its second extreme drought in a decade.

If you cannot find the time to drive to the area, the California Department of Parks and Recreation maintains a live webcam of the Antelope Valley Poppy Reserve, one of the most popular sites to see the spring colors.

