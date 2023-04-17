Photos: California Poppies in Spectacular Bloom After Rainy Winter

Poppies (Mario Tama / Getty)
Mario Tama / Getty
Joel B. Pollak

California’s state flower, the California poppy, is in full bloom throughout the semiarid foothills of Southern California, thanks in part to an unusually wet winter.

Tourists are flocking to the Antelope Valley and other popular sites to see the spring “superbloom,” which decorates the landscape in splashes of orange, yellow, purple, and white.

Poppy distance (Joel Pollak / Breitbart News)

Poppies, seen from a distance, looking south from Lancaster, California, April 17, 2023. (Joel Pollak / Breitbart News)

Poppies yellow and purple (George Rose / Getty)

CHOLAME, CA – APRIL 12: Following record winter rains, colorful mustard, goldfields, poppies, and other wildflowers, have exploded on the landscape along California’s Highway 41, located on the San Luis Obispo, Kern, and Monterey County borders, as viewed on April 12, 2023, near Cholame, California. A California superbloom of wildflowers typically follows a year heavy rain and snow. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

Antelope poppies (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

Visitors pose for photos in a field of blooming flowers near the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve, Monday, April 10, 2023, in Lancaster, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The 2022-23 winter was unusually wet, defying predictions of a third consecutive dry winter. The rain and snow brought relief to the state, which had been suffering from its second extreme drought in a decade.

If you cannot find the time to drive to the area, the California Department of Parks and Recreation maintains a live webcam of the Antelope Valley Poppy Reserve, one of the most popular sites to see the spring colors.
