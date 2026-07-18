Canada: Indigenous Leaders Say Politicians Ignored Them as Communities Burned

Paavola said the community had lost everything and that a request for evacuation assistance to Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources went unanswered before the fire overtook the settlement.

“Her request for evacuation assistance to the provincial Ministry of Natural Resources went unheeded before flames overtook the settlement,” the Globe and Mail reported.

Shawna Perry Carson, a member of Pic River First Nations who offered her home to evacuees, told the Toronto Star she had heard Collins First Nation was “totally gone.”

“The people in those communities have lost everything,” Carson said. “They’re going to need all the help they can get to rebuild.”

Other evacuees struggled to find shelter. Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek, also known as Gull Bay First Nation, reported hotel rooms in Thunder Bay were unavailable after residents received a mandatory evacuation order.

“There are no accommodations in Thunder Bay,” the First Nation said. “Hotel rooms are non-existent.”

Some residents instead faced traveling to Toronto, where leaders warned that families might not be housed together.

Whitesand First Nation Chief Lawrence Wanakamik said his community began evacuating before the Ministry of Natural Resources issued an order. About 475 residents were staying at the Superior Inn in Thunder Bay.

Wanakamik said the Ministry of Natural Resources told the community to wait when leaders sought guidance as black smoke approached.

“They said to wait,” he said. “I’m disappointed in their slow action.”

A Ministry of Natural Resources spokesperson said all available aircraft were supporting wildfire suppression. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said more than 150 fire crews and nearly 50 aircraft were working to protect northern communities.

New Democrat lawmaker Lise Vaugeois also criticized the response, saying her office was overwhelmed with requests for help.

“Basically I got blown off by the Ministry of Emergency Preparedness,” she said.

Evacuation orders affected Armstrong, Lac La Croix First Nation, Whitesand First Nation, Gull Bay First Nation, and Lac des Mille Lacs First Nation.

Authorities had documented 136 active wildfires in Ontario as of Wednesday evening. Smoke spread across the Great Lakes, Midwest, Northeast, and mid-Atlantic, prompting air-quality warnings for millions of Americans.

Officials warned that wildfire smoke posed particular risks to children, elderly people, pregnant women, and those with respiratory conditions.

President Donald Trump said on Friday that the United States would hold Canada responsible for the resulting costs and add them to tariffs, accusing Ottawa of “willful negligence” in forest management. Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) called for a compensation fund and announced legislation to sanction Canada and responsible officials, while Rep. Nick Langworthy (R-NY) demanded “meaningful action” from Canada “to prevent these catastrophic wildfires and protect both Canadians and Americans.”

Michigan Republican Reps. Jack Bergman, John James, Lisa McClain, and John Moolenaar also pressed Prime Minister Mark Carney for measurable investments in forest thinning, fuel reduction, prescribed burns, and arson enforcement, warning that U.S. agencies could pursue direct cross-border involvement. U.S. Ambassador Pete Hoekstra, however, praised cooperation between the two countries, while Carney emphasized climate change and clean energy policy and said responsibility extended to the United States.

Canada has no single national authority overseeing wildfire preparedness, response, and recovery, leaving provinces and territories to manage suppression while federal departments provide coordination, advice, and funding. A Canadian Senate report from May recommended prescribed and cultural burning, proactive fuel management, improved evacuation capacity, modernized infrastructure, early-warning systems, and expanded aerial and satellite technology. Indigenous leaders have also advocated removing dry undergrowth and restoring controlled-burning practices.