Disease That Has Killed Millions of Bats in the U.S. Discovered in Glacier National Park

A small brown bat was discovered dead in Glacier National Park from white-nose syndrome (WNS) – a disease that has killed millions of bats across North America and now detected for the first time in the iconic park.

The bat was found earlier this year in May in the Saint Mary area of the 1,500 square-mile park, located in the northwest corner of Montana and known for its wildlife and breathtaking scenery created by glacially-carved peaks.

Fox Weather on Saturday reported the park’s discovery of WNS, the often-fatal illness first detected 20 years ago that has since spread to bat populations throughout the U.S.

In June, according to the Fox report, samples collected from live bats revealed the presence of Pseudogymnoascus destructans (Pd), the fungus that creates WNS.

It’s the first time both the fungus and WNS have been detected in the park’s bat population which includes ten documented species of bats, formally designated as chiropteran, the only mammals capable of true, sustained flight.

According to the report:

Pd often appears as a fuzzy white substance on bats’ faces, which is how the disease got its name. White-nose syndrome affects hibernating bats, causing them to wake during hibernation and depleting critical fat reserves, often leading to dehydration, starvation and death. Pd lives in damp, dark places, like caves, according to whitenosesyndrome.org. Beyond the external signs of white-nose syndrome, the disease might cause bats to start exhibiting odd behaviors like flying outside in the daylight.

Glacier National Park has been monitoring its diverse population of bats since 2011 with the help of the Glacier National Park Conservancy, Natural Resource Fund Source and National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.

While most visitors will never see bats in the wild on a visit to the park, they are playing a pivotal role in the balance of nature in the area.

Park naturalists say that all the bats in the park feed on insects and serve as prey for other wildlife, including raptors and weasels.

Significant declines in bat populations could “have far reaching effects on the park’s ecosystems and as well as neighboring landscapes,” according to the Fox report.

Besides the monitoring program, the park has also joined the research to help design a WNS vaccine.

WNS was discovered in 2006 in the state of New York. WNS has been confirmed now in 42 states and 9 Canadian provinces, Glacier National Park said.

The illness is spread primarily through bat-to-bat contact, “and the fungus can persist in underground environments for many years, continuing to infect new bats,” according to Fox Weather.

To help stop the spread, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has even provided “decontamination guidance” for those visiting caves where bats may reside, instructing visitors how to clean footwear, gear and clothing.

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.