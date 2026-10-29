Officials declared an emergency Wednesday afternoon when a fire erupted inside a laboratory at a Department of Energy nuclear site near Aiken, South Carolina.

The incident happened at the Savannah River Site’s (SRS) Savannah River National Laboratory, and Fox News reported SRS placed restrictions on rail, river, and air traffic in the area for a time.

In a social media post, SRS noted the Site Area Emergency was declared just after 5:00 p.m. but terminated just before 10:00 p.m.

“Protective actions have been lifted, and site barricades have reopened. A fire was reported at the Savannah River National Laboratory but has since been extinguished. Radiological surveys indicated no detectable levels of contamination,” the post read. “Highway 125 remains open at this time. SRS officials are directing response efforts and have notified the appropriate state and local government agencies. Oncoming shift workers should report to work as usual, and all other employees should report to work as scheduled on Thursday, Oct. 29,” it continued. The Fox article said one worker was taken to a hospital with minor injuries as a result of the incident. “The Savannah River Site is a key U.S. Department of Energy industrial complex responsible for environmental stewardship, environmental cleanup, nuclear waste management and disposition of nuclear materials,” the SRS website read: During the 1950s, SRS began to produce materials used in nuclear weapons, primarily tritium and plutonium-239. Five reactors and support facilities were built to produce these nuclear materials. Irradiated materials were moved from the reactors to one of the two chemical separations plants. In these facilities, known as “canyons,” the irradiated fuel and target assemblies were chemically processed to separate useful products from waste. After refinement, nuclear materials were shipped to other DOE sites for final application. SRS produced about 36 metric tons of plutonium from 1953 to 1988.

The Associated Press (AP) spoke with Director of Nuclear Power Safety at the Union of Concerned Scientists Edwin Lyman about the incident.

“Lyman said it is reassuring that officials said there has been no off-site contamination, noting that there is a buffer zone between most of the facilities and the public areas. But if you have a fire where there is radioactive material, ‘you need to take extreme precautions because of the potential dispersal of that material and the potential for contamination, potential for the public to be exposed,’ he said,” the outlet reported.