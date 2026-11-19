An ominous black geyser of gas and rotting debris that erupted earlier this week from a landfill north of Los Angeles posed “no hazard” to nearby communities, but that did not stop local news outlets from reporting the Chiquita Canyon Landfill was a “nightmare” for nearby communities.

“This is one of our worst nightmares,” nearby Vel Verde resident Jennifer Elkins told NBCLA, echoing previous comments by local state assemblywoman and Democrat Pilar Schiavo who in previous stories has claimed the landfill itself is “one of the worst environmental disasters in California history, probably in the Western United States.”

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Over at KTLA in Los Angeles, one anchor said residents were “angry and frightened and it’s not the first time the landfill has been at the center of controversy” as his companion anchor reported that the “latest incident now renewing fears about possible toxic exposure and calls for a state of emergency.”

The landfill also happens to be the subject of a class action lawsuit involving several California law firms representing some 1,300 plaintiffs, many from the largely working-class community of Val Verde and nearby Castaic, which borders the landfill.

The landfill, which formerly disposed of 25 percent of L.A. and surrounding communities’ trash, has become a favorite media and Democrat whipping post in recent years.

However, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the eruption was caused by a “routine drilling operation” hitting a pressurized pocket 150 feet deep in the landfill, which released “naturally occurring gases, apparently methane, as a product of the decomposing garbage.”

The dark cloud was particles of the garbage that came with the gas but was temporary, the department said, and went into detail about potential risk, saying there was no explosion and no fire.

The spokesman said in a video posted on X:

The real important message I want to get out to residents of the area is that the county of Los Angeles fire department has thrown everything at this…we got here and initiated active air monitoring and throughout this incident we have continued to receive a reading of zero for all the gases you’d expect to find. That doesn’t mean they’re not coming out. But it means they’re coming out in such a diffused quantity they represent no hazard to anyone in the community.

Previously, however, an evacuation advisory had been issued saying it was not an evacuation order but a “warning” that residents had to be prepared to leave, but only if they were instructed by authorities.

News stations only briefly mentioned the fire department’s statement that no danger was afoot and the air was not impacted in surrounding areas.

The 639-acre landfill was the subject of an extensive report by Breitbart News in October that Chiquita Canyon had lost a billion dollars and spent a billion more trying to satisfy a dozen “green” agencies in California with conflicting demands and regulations that have kept Los Angeles’s second-largest landfill shut down for nearly two years.

The ongoing narrative presented in the news media includes a dangerous, cancer-causing “fire” purportedly raging deep in the bowels of an old section of the mountainous landfill, according to the Los Angeles Times, CBS News, Democrat lawmakers, and a bevy of personal injury litigators.

Even the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has said there is no “fire” in the landfill but what is known as an elevated temperature event as the result of garbage from years past reacting under the surface.

The landfill began operating in 1972.

However, while the company has acknowledged nuisance odors were present from an old section of the landfill Waste Connections inherited when it purchased the facility in 2009, two studies done for the county showed no health hazard was detected at the height of the problem.

The opposition to the facility is well organized, however, as evidenced by a group of residents gathering in a nearby park to continue to sound alarms over its very presence and demanding “federal” action, covered by both NBC and KTLA.

Democrat Assemblywoman Shiavo showed up to remind reporters that “this is an issue that our community has been fighting and fighting for over a decade.”

“It has been a disaster for years and it is getting worse,” one resident said at the conference.

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As a point of fact, however, the EPA has taken over coordinating the various state regulators’ demands and presenting solutions to Chiquita Canyon to stop the millions of dollars it loses each week by being closed.

The cause of the garbage geyser was a routine drilling operation to install a new gas well to help address the elevated temperature deep in the landfill, apparently part of a multimillion-dollar effort ordered by state agencies to prevent release of odorous gases the community complained about, according to a statement by the landfill company.

For months, the landfill has been monitoring air quality at a dozen monitoring stations, costing a million dollars each, in surrounding communities. The last-known odor violation in the past 90 days was one in September.

That continues after the eruption, which was successfully capped after it turned into a cloudy vapor, as well as adding another 200 additional personnel to deal with the problem and do cleanup.

The company also offered complimentary hotel rooms with a free hourly shuttle through Friday to those who felt the need to evacuate, a company spokesman said.

Val Verde resident Elkins, however, at the news conference was not buying the company’s explanations or the statement from the fire department that no harmful gasses were impacting residents.

“We had burning throats, burning eyes, people were feeling light headed, we decided to pack up for the night and get our kids out of there,” she told reporters with her children standing behind her.