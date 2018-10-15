Cologne: Hostage Taken, Shots Fired at German Railway Station

Heavily armed police units deployed to the German city of Cologne Monday after shots were reported to have been fired and a hostage taken at the city’s central rail station.

Travellers were ordered to evacuate the large central station, which sits on Cologne’s Dom Platz beneath the city’s historic cathedral early Monday afternoon.

Locally published newspaper the Koln Express reports a hostage was taken in a pharmacy inside the station and that fire engines were also called after officers responding to the incident smelt burning.

Shockingly, the paper also reports unconfirmed claims that the attacker attempted to set his hostage, a woman, on fire.

German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle reports two shots have been fired at the station, although it is unclear by who. Police have contacted the hostage taker.

A force spokesman told local television: “We need to find out what he wants, what his demands are and whether he carries a weapon.”

There is presently no indication of the identity of the hostage taker, nor motive.

Cologne’s central station itself is a major interchange for trains across Germany and Western Europe. The square to the south-west of the building is this century perhaps best known for having been the site of the 2015-16 New Year’s Eve sex attacks, which saw hundreds of sexual assaults, dozens of rapes, as well as thefts and other crimes perpetrated against young German women by predominantly migrant males.

The square and other areas surrounding the station were subsequently the scene of demonstrations against, and in favour of mass migration in response to the crimes.

This story is developing