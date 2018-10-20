French citizens are now joining Germans and others seeking a new life in the Hungarian capital of Budapest in order to escape the negative effects of uncontrolled mass migration.

More and more French are seeking to escape to what they see as the safety of Budapest according to a new documentary called Hungary: the Promised Land that was broadcast on French television this week, France Info reports.

The 20-minute documentary examined the lives of several French citizens who now call Budapest home including a young woman named Elsa who came to the city two years ago after living in the notorious, heavily migrant-populated suburbs of Paris.

The young woman claimed that she moved after being assaulted and robbed on three separate occasions in her previous neighbourhood. “I think that when you are master of your country, fundamentally, in an era of globalization, the immigration factor comes into play,” she said.

Germans ‘Flee’ To Hungary To Escape Merkel’s Migrant Policy, Fear 'Civil War' https://t.co/0ecwsqq3bZ pic.twitter.com/fkD9uRsF9z — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) August 12, 2016

Elsa isn’t alone in seeking refuge from mass migration in Hungary as other western Europeans have flocked to Budapest and other Hungarian cities. In 2016 German media spoke to a Hungarian real estate agent who noted a sudden upturn in interest from “disaffected” Germans.

Months later, German television station ZDF spoke to a German couple who had made the move to Hungary. Valentin and Jennifer Duräder, a couple in their 20s, explained that they were afraid to raise their then unborn child in a post-migrant crisis Germany.

The number of western Europeans moving to Hungary has not escaped the attention of the Hungarian government, with Prime Minister Viktor Orban welcoming western Europeans to his country in a speech in early 2017.

“We shall let in true refugees. Germans, Dutch, French and Italians, terrified politicians and journalists who here in Hungary want to find the Europe they have lost in their homelands,” Orban said.