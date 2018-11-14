Menu
After Teasing Move, Czech Republic Confirms it Will Withdraw from UN Migrant Pact

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, pictured October 2018, says the UN migration pact is "not clearly interpreted and it could be abused"
PRAGUE (AP) – The Czech government has decided the country will stay out of a United Nations pact promoting an international approach to safe and orderly migration.

Wednesday’s decision comes after Prime Minister Andrej Babis vehemently opposed the document, saying it poses a threat for his country’s security and sovereignty.

Babis has argued the U.N. pact that is the subject of an adoption meeting set for Dec. 11-12 in Marrakech, Morocco, is dangerous even though it’s nonbinding because “it, in fact, defines migration as a basic human right.”

Babis noted that the United States, Austria and Hungary also reject it.

The Czech Republic previously refused a European Union plan to assign member states a required number of asylum-seekers to accept.

