Theresa May has faced arguably the toughest day in Parliament by any British prime minister since Neville Chamberlain’s Norway debate in 1940.

The analogy was drawn by Sky News’s political correspondent Lewis Goodall after the prime minister faced hostile question after question on Thursday during House of Commons debate on the proposed UK withdrawal agreement, with Mrs May finding only a few words of support from within her own party.

Chamberlain resigned shortly after his wartime Commons showdown, paving the way for Prime Minister Winston Churchill to lead the country to victory.

Here are five of the most excoriating comments and questions directed by Brexiteer MPs at Mrs May:

Jacob Rees-Mogg signals he will write a letter of no confidence because May failed to keep her word on Brexit

The chairman of the European Research Group signalled that he would be giving his letter of no confidence to the 1922 Committee chairman, Sir Graham Brady, the MP for Altringham and Sale West. Once Sir Graham receives 48 such letters, can he trigger a leadership challenge. Mr Rees-Mogg said:

“My Right Honourable Friend, and she is unquestionably honourable, said that we would leave the Customs Union. Annex two (of the draft agreement) says otherwise.

“My Right Honourable Friend said that she would maintain the integrity of the united kingdom; a whole protocol says otherwise.

“My Right Honourable Friend said that we would be out of the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice; article 174 says otherwise.

“As all my Right Honourable Friend says and my Right Honourable Friend does no longer match, should I not write to my Right Honorable Friend of Altringham and Sale West?”

Rees-Mogg handed in his later a short time after, addressing media outside the Palace of Westminster, saying: “What has been achieved today is not Brexit.”

Nigel Dodds: “Either we stand up for the integrity of the United Kingdom, or we vote for a vassal state with the breakup of the United Kingdom.”

The leader of the Protestant, pro-Union Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), represented a constituency of Brexiteers most at risk in the United Kingdom with the wording of the Northern Ireland protocol in the draft agreement leaving open the possibility of breaking up the country.

“Mr Speaker, I could today stand here and take the Prime Minister through the list of promises and pledges she made to this House, and to us privately, about the future of Northern Ireland in the future relationship with the EU. But I fear it would be a waste of time, since she clearly doesn’t listen.

“Can I clearly say today, that this House now has a clear choice and every member in it, that this House has been left in a position where the choice is subjection to the rules and laws of others who may not have our interests at heart, and for Northern Ireland and our precious Union — five of those who have resigned today have talked about the threat to the integrity of the Union and I praise them for their integrity for that they have said and done and for their strong actions,” Mr Dodds said with emotion in his voice.

“The choice is now clear, we stand up for the United Kingdom, the whole United Kingdom, the integrity of the United Kingdom, or we vote for a vassal state with the breakup of the United Kingdom.“

Bill Cash: “These 585 pages are a testament to broken promises, failed negotiations, and abject capitulation to the EU.”