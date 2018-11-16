LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May has filled two vacancies in her Cabinet left by ministers who quit over Brexit.

Little-known lawmaker Stephen Barclay was named Brexit secretary. He replaces Dominic Raab, who quit Thursday because he opposed May’s draft Brexit agreement with the European Union.

The government says Barclay, formerly a junior health minister, will focus on “domestic preparedness” for Brexit now that negotiations with the EU are almost done.

Amber Rudd was made work and pensions secretary, replacing Esther McVey.

Rudd is a former Cabinet minister who resigned as home secretary in April amid a scandal over authorities’ mistreatment of long-term U.K. residents wrongly caught up in a government drive to reduce illegal immigration.

She is a longstanding ally of May’s and has said she supports the proposed divorce agreement with the EU.