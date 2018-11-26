The Prime Minister is to threaten British Members of Parliament that they must support and vote for her Brexit proposals or face going “back to square one,” appearing to repeat claims Brexit could not happen at all if they rebel.

The ultimatum will form part of an aggressive two-week campaign launched today to save her Brexit deal, The Times reports, aiming to push through her increasingly unpopular deal and save her premiership.

The news comes as Mrs May is reportedly “considering” a televised debate with Jeremy Corbyn on the topic of Brexit, that the Labour leader has said he will “relish.”

A government source told Sky News a Sunday night prime-time clash, shortly before parliament votes on her Brexit deal, is “definitely under consideration” but a final decision has not been taken.

Mrs May will reportedly take personal responsibility for persuading voters to back her deal and will warn her party to put aside divisions and listen to the people, who she will claim are fed up with Brexit and want to “move on”.

We should vote down the deal, junk the backstop, recover our self-belief and go for SuperCanada – and we will thrive mightilyhttps://t.co/2YB93j7B7A — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 26, 2018

If MPs don’t support the deal, negotiated over 18 months and signed off on Sunday in Brussels, it will cause further “division and uncertainty”, Mrs May is set to tell Parliament.

After the meeting in Brussels this weekend, Mrs May appealed for support before the “significant” vote in parliament.

“On it will depend whether we move forward together into a brighter future or open the door to yet more division and uncertainty,” she said.

“The British people don’t want to spend any more time arguing about Brexit. They want a good deal done that fulfils the vote and allows us to come together again as a country.”

Critics have argued Mrs May’s deal could lock the UK to EU rules and institutions for decades to come, and over the weekend, French premier Emmanuel Macron claimed that the “Irish backstop” would be used to keep the UK in customs union if French ships are not allowed access to UK waters.