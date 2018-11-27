Gangs of predominantly Muslim men have been grooming and raping British Sikh girls for decades, with police often ignoring signs because of political correctness, according to a bombshell report.

The study by the Sikh Mediation and Rehabilitation Team alleges that young Sikh women have been “targeted” by men of Muslim faith who subjected them to sexual abuse.

The educational charity says police “recklessly ignored” complaints, often for reasons of “political correctness,” in a similar way to other grooming gang scandals involving predominantly white victims.

Following a pattern seen all across the UK, according to the report, the men would groom girls before passing them round to other members of their gang or family to abuse. Some of the abuse dates back to the 1970s.

The girls would be snared by “fashionably dressed adult Pakistani men travelling in flamboyant vehicles to predominantly Sikh dominated areas and schools,” the document claims.

The report, titled “The Religiously Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of Young Sikh Women Across the UK,” has been backed by Labour Party MP Sarah Champion, who demanded a full investigation into claims of abuse of Sikh girls in Britain.

Ms Champion told The Sun: “I was shocked when I first heard about the organised abuse of Sikh girls by mostly Pakistani men.

“When I started speaking to Sikh women, I could not believe how widespread the grooming and abuse was – and that this has been going on for decades. All forms of sexual exploitation must be prevented.

“We need to speak of the abuse of Sikh girls to take it out of the shadows and make sure the authorities take it seriously.

“There needs to be a full investigation into the systematic abuse of Sikh girls.”

The report said: “Over the course of three decades, Sikh community leaders in the West Midlands repeatedly assert that when families or community representatives contacted the police regarding the abuse of children, their information was consistently met with disinterest and their claims met by inaction.”

It adds: “With the emergence of multiple similar cases across the UK, the perceived failure to act has now been attributed to the ‘political correctness’ that inhibited authorities and agencies from addressing the racial and cultural dimensions understood as causative factors behind the abuse.”