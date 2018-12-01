WATCH: Sole German-Speaking Child in Classroom Violently Bullied

A six-year-old girl, the only German speaker in her entire class, has claimed she was viciously beaten by migration-background pupils and even cut with a sharp object.

Yara began the school year only to find out that she was the only German-speaker in her class at the Carl Anton Henschel School in the city of Kassel, with 95 percent of pupils coming from a migration background, Focus reports.

Yara’s father told German television: “Attacks occurred, and I’m not talking about the usual schoolyard scuffles that I could have perhaps tolerated. It was daily attacks.

“She was just pushed down by an Arab child she didn’t even know. This child slit her abdomen with a sharp object,” he added.

Yara also commented on her experience in the classroom, saying: “I was really sad. Sometimes I had stomach aches. If I told my teacher I didn’t feel good the teacher would say, ‘There is always something wrong with you’.”

The girl’s father noticed the change in his daughter and during a parent-teacher interview noticed that few of the parents of the other children spoke German and many even required interpreters, mainly speaking Turkish and Arabic.

According to the father, his daughter finally spoke to him about the extent of the violence after she had been cut by another pupil. “It was the first layer of skin and there was a lot of blood,” he said.

Study: Foreign Background Children Responsible for Rise in German Youth Violence https://t.co/UnmlzurMR3 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) April 4, 2018

The father raised the issue with the school who passed it off as routine schoolyard bullying but when he went to the school board over the matter things began to change for Yara and she was switched to a new school.

The bullying echoes other reports in German schools where teachers complain of “religious bullying” mostly from Muslim students towards non-Muslims.

Hildegard Greif-Gross, director of the Peter Petersen Elementary School in Neukölln in Berlin, claimed that young non-Muslim children were bullied for simply bringing a ham sandwich for their lunch.

Another Berlin school, Schoeneberg Spreewald Elementary School, has a 99 percent migration-background population, and incidents of violence are so high that the school was forced to hire security guards as violence was directed towards both children and teachers.