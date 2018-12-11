Two were killed and up to a dozen injured in a shooting in the vicinity of the Christmas Market in the historic French city of Strasbourg Tuesday evening.

A “major public safety event” was underway Tuesday evening, according to the French ministry of the interior, after shots were fired in Strasbourg, the French city which serves as one of the two homes of the European Parliament. The ministry instructed local residents to stay in their homes.

UPDATE 2025 — ‘Radicalised’ shooter surrounded by police

Following an earlier report from French media which stated the attacker had been injured by Operation Sentinelle soldiers, Le Figaro now reports the 29-year-old male has been surrounded by police, having proceeded on foot. The individual is understood to be known to police and is the subject of an ‘S’ file — French police slang for an individual who has been under investiation for radicalisation in the past.

UPDATE 2111 — Counter-terror police take over the investigation

Another update from Agence France Press who report the investigation has now been taken over by the Paris counter-terrorism police. The wire service also reports police sources who state the attacker was wounded by French army soldiers deployed as part of operation Sentinelle before fleeing.

Strasbourg : l'assaillant blessé par des militaires de Sentinelle avant de prendre la fuite, selon la police #AFP — Agence France-Presse (@afpfr) December 11, 2018

BREAKING: French prosecutor's office says terror investigation opened in Strasbourg shooting. — The Associated Press (@AP) December 11, 2018

UPDATE 2110 — Images from Strasbourg

The security services are out in force in Strasbourg Tuesday evening, as these images from Getty attest:

UPDATE 2055 — Two dead

Wire service AFP now reports that two have died and 11 were injured in the Strasbourg shooting, and that police are investigating a potential terror motive.

Strasbourg: deux morts et onze blessés en urgence absolue, "piste terroriste évoquée", selon la police et la préfecture #AFP — Agence France-Presse (@afpfr) December 11, 2018

UPDATE 2045 — Ten injured

Franceinfo reports the number of injured has risen to ten, and a knife, as well as a firearm, was involved in the attack according to cited sources “close to the investigation”. Police have now identified the shooter but not made that information public.

https://twitter.com/DamienRieu/status/1072593040349585409

UPDATE 2030 — Shooter still on the run

As reported by employees live tweeting the shooting from within the European Parliament in Strasbourg, the assailant is still at large France’s Le Figaro now reports. The newspaper also claims the number of people injured in the shooting has now risen to six.

Reports circulating on social media that there has been more than one fatality in Strasbourg and even multiple shooters have not been confirmed by French authorities, or even reported in the French press.

Read the original story below

No further details including the status of the shooter have been yet released by authorities.

The French fire brigade confirmed that one had been killed in the shooting, which Le Figaro reports may have involved an automatic weapon, with early reports conflicting over how many were injured, with claims in french media ranging from three to nine.

The shooting took place by the Place Keber square, by the city’s annual Christmas market.

European Parliament has activated emergency protocol. We are currently in lockdown to safeguard people here. Stay safe and inside. #Strasbourg #Terrorism https://t.co/WcOYqx11X4 — Eva Kaili (@EvaKaili) December 11, 2018

#Strasbourg Plusieurs personnes au sol, tireur en fuite (Confirmation officielle de la sécurité du Parlement EU)

Nous restons cachés depuis les premiers tirs Grand Rue — Emmanuel Foulon (@efoulon1) December 11, 2018

British state broadcaster the BBC cites a local journalist who reported a dozen shots having been fired.

Unverified videos uploaded to the Twitter microblogging platform showed residents running and screaming in fear, and injured people lying on the city pavements.

Several staff members of the European Parliament in the city have also taken to Twitter to describe the scene, with press officer Emmanuel Foulon reporting to have heard “the sound of shots”, and to have been told by security that the shooter is still at large.

Greek member of the European Parliament Eva Kaili meanwhile wrote: “European Parliament has activated emergency protocol. We are currently in lockdown to safeguard people here.”