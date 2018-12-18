Three men have been found guilty of historic sexual offences against an Oxford school girl who was groomed and raped from the age of 14.

Anjum Dogar, 36, and brothers Mohammed Karrar, 44, and Bassam Karrar, 39, were found guilty by unanimous verdict by a jury at Oxford Crown Court on Tuesday of ten charges including indecent assault, conspiracy to rape, and rape, reports the Oxford Mail.

All three men were already in prison after being convicted in 2013 of similar crimes — being described as part of a “violent” sex grooming gang by the BBC — having abused six vulnerable Oxford girls over an eight-year period.

The victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was abused by the three men between 2002 and 2005 when she was aged 14 to 16.

Now in her thirties, the rape survivor told jurors she was taken to different locations around the famous university city to be plied with drugs and alcohol, raped, and forced to perform sex acts on groups on men at parties.

Alleged Oxford Rape Gang Left Bite Marks on ‘Lonely, Vulnerable’ Teenage Victim https://t.co/wHtkYd6LpZ — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) November 28, 2018

She described one time being forced to dance in her underwear with another girl while men watched.

After another party where the then 15-year-old was groped by multiple men, she woke up naked, alone, in pain, and her body covered in bruises and bite marks.

Prosecutor Oliver Saxby QC, who described her as “a lonely, vulnerable young girl,” told the jury that she became pregnant as a result of this rape attack, later having an abortion.

Mr Saxby told the court Dogar, Mohammed Karrar, and Bassam Karrar were part of a larger gang who “sexually exploited vulnerable young girls for regular, casual and entirely functional sexual contact, in a car, in a park, in someone’s flat.”

The conviction of this group of men follows the jailing of eight men in June in Oxford who were found guilty of the historic grooming and rape of a number of girls, including the victim in this trial, as local media reports.

Oxford Rape Gang Which Abused Young Teenage Girls in ‘Sh*g Wagon’ Jailed https://t.co/zlVi65W7VP — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) June 13, 2018

Senior investigating officer at Thames Valley Police’s major crime unit Mark Glover said after the sentencing, “These men worked together to groom this young victim and to exploit her entirely for their own sexual gratification.

“She believed they were her friends but in reality they were anything but.

“It is thanks to her bravery in coming forward, as well as through two lengthy trials, that they are finally facing justice for their actions.”

Paying tribute to her courage, Mr Glover added, “I know the effect that these offenders’ actions have had on the victim, but I hope that she now feels some sense that justice has been done.”

The three sex abusers will be sentenced in January.

Grooming Gang: ‘White Women Are Good for Only One Thing – for People Like Me to F*** and Use as Trash’https://t.co/5UyZNCelhR — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) August 10, 2017