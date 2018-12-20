MARRAKESH (AFP) — Moroccan authorities said three fugitive suspects were arrested on Thursday over the grisly murder of two Scandinavian hikers, as investigators follow a link to Islamic extremism.

Government spokesman Mustapha Khalfi described the killings as a “criminal and terrorist act”.

The arrests in the city of Marrakesh follow a first arrest on Monday of a man suspected of belonging to an Islamic extremist group, hours after the discovery of the two women’s bodies in the High Atlas mountains of southern Morocco.

“The suspects have been arrested” and investigators were in the process of “verifying the terrorist motive, which is supported by the evidence and the findings of inquiries,” said the central judicial investigations office.

The bodies of Danish student Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, 24, and 28-year-old Maren Ueland from Norway were found on Monday, after the two friends had pitched their tent at an isolated mountain site two hours’ walk from the tourist village of Imlil.

Police have focused on the terrorism line of inquiry since arresting the first suspect in a poor neighbourhood of the region’s main city of Marrakesh, which is a magnet for foreign tourists.

“The radical Islamist line has not been removed, because of the profile of the (first) suspect arrested and the three” others, who have links to radical Islamic circles, a source close to the investigation told AFP on Wednesday.