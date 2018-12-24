A driver accelerated into a group of pedestrians in Liverpool in the early hours of Christmas Eve, inflicting “major trauma” on one.

Partial footage published by the Liverpool Echo appears to show a large SUV creep up to a junction and come to a full halt, before suddenly accelerating at top speed into a group of four young males as they cross the road.

The local newspaper describes two being struck, with one being knocked off his feet and spun off to the side of the car’s path, while his other, less fortunate companion was thrown in front of the vehicle and dragged some for some distance under its wheels as it accelerated over him.

The victim is said to have suffered “major trauma” but was conscious and breathing when attended by paramedics, with his current condition described as “serious but stable”.

“We are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision in Slater Street, Liverpool, in the early hours of this morning, Monday, 24 December,” said Merseyside police in an official statement.

“Officers were called at 2:4 5.a.m to reports of two male pedestrians having been in collision with a car.

We are appealing for witnesses after an RTC in Slater Street Liverpool at 2.45am on Mon 24 December involving two male pedestrians.

A 19-year-old man from Stoneycroft arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Contact @MerPolCC https://t.co/mBm2hCRYwq pic.twitter.com/amvcno1nAq — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) December 24, 2018

“A 19-year-old man was taken to hospital where his condition is described as serious but stable, a second 19-year-old man was also taken to hospital with minor facial injuries.

“The driver of the white Ford Kuga car did not stop at the scene and officers are investigating the incident. The car was also seen on Bold Street and Wood Street.

“We can confirm a 19-year-old man from Stoneycroft has been arrested on Aigburth Road this morning on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.”

The authorities have not released the suspect’s name or any description of his appearance at this time, nor given any indication whether they believe the crime could have been terror-related.

Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBMontgomery