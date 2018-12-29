Pictures: France Yellow Vests March on ‘Collaborator’ Mainstream Media Headquarters
Anti-government protesters turned out in Paris and other French cities for the seventh Saturday running, as activists called for direct democracy — to take power out of the hands of political elite — and protested against the mainstream media.
As in previous weeks, many protestors carried placards with the abbreviation ‘R.I.C.’ — “Citizens’ Initiative Referendum”, a demand for popular referendums that would be automatically triggered by any referendum calling for a change in government policy getting 700,000 signatures.
If enacted, the introduction of referendums triggered by the public rather than given as a gift by politicians would likely see a massive reorientation of political power in France away from the political elite and even traditional political parties, a clear desire of the Yellow Vest movement which has reacted strongly against Emmanuel Macron’s globalist government.
Switzerland already has a system of citizen’s initiative referendum, and Italy has a similar system. French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe said last weekend the government was considering debating such referendums in the future.
The number of demonstrators out was fewer than in recent weeks, but more protests are expected in Paris on New Year’s Eve.
The route of Saturday’s march took hundreds of protestors to the doors of mainstream French television stations, which the Yellow Vests accuse of having aligned themselves with President Macron against the French people.
Demonstrators shouted “Journalists — collaborationists!” and threw stones reports the Associated Press. Police pushed back protestors from the tourist favourite Champs Elysee, where clashes have taken place on recent weekends.
The protests originally began in November over green policies of President Emmanual Macron, who was moving to wean France off automobiles by making buying fuel unaffordable.
After weeks of intense and at times violent protests through which Macron insisted there could be no deviation from his course, the President eventually relented and cancelled the tax hikes, also introducing a rise in minimum wage and a tax cut days later.
People wearing yellow vests take part in a demonstration called by the yellow vests (gilets jaunes) movement, to protest against the rising costs of living they blame on high taxes, in Paris, on December 29, 2018. – The yellow vests (gilets jaunes) movement in France originally started as a protest about planned fuel hikes but has morphed into a mass protest against President’s policies and top-down style of governing. (Photo by Zakaria ABDELKAFI / AFP)
French riot policemen arrest a protestor wearing a “yellow vest” during a demonstration to protest against the rising costs of living they blame on high taxes, in downtown Nantes, western France, on December 29, 2018. – The yellow vests (gilets jaunes) movement in France originally started as a protest about planned fuel hikes but has morphed into a mass protest against President’s policies and top-down style of governing. (Photo by Jean-François MONIER / AFP)
Protesters clash with police officers during demonstration called by the yellow vests (gilets jaunes) movement, to protest against the rising costs of living they blame on high taxes, in Paris, on December 29, 2018. – The yellow vests (gilets jaunes) movement in France originally started as a protest about planned fuel hikes but has morphed into a mass protest against President’s policies and top-down style of governing. (Photo by Zakaria ABDELKAFI / AFP)
Protesters take part in a demonstration called by the yellow vests (gilets jaunes) movement, to protest against the rising costs of living they blame on high taxes, in Paris, on December 29, 2018. – The yellow vests (gilets jaunes) movement in France originally started as a protest about planned fuel hikes but has morphed into a mass protest against President’s policies and top-down style of governing. (Photo by Zakaria ABDELKAFI / AFP)
Protesters wearing yellow vests (gilets jaunes) demonstrate against rising costs of living they blame on high taxes, on December 29, 2018 in Toulouse, southern France. – The yellow vests (gilets jaunes) movement in France originally started as a protest about planned fuel hikes but has morphed into a mass protest against President’s policies and top-down style of governing. (Photo by Pascal PAVANI / AFP)
Protesters take part in a “yellow vest” (gilets jaunes) anti-government demonstration on December 29, 2018, in Bordeaux, southwestern France. – Police fired tear gas at “yellow vest” demonstrators in Paris on December 29 but the turnout for round seven of the popular protests that have rocked France appeared low. The yellow vests (gilets jaunes) movement in France originally started as a protest about planned fuel hikes but has morphed into a mass protest against President’s policies and top-down style of governing. (Photo by MEHDI FEDOUACH / AFP)
Protestors stand near burning garbage bins during a demonstration called by the yellow vests (gilets jaunes) movement to protest against the rising costs of living they blame on high taxes, on December 29, 2018 in Toulouse, southern France. – The yellow vests (gilets jaunes) movement in France originally started as a protest about planned fuel hikes but has morphed into a mass protest against President’s policies and top-down style of governing. (Photo by Pascal PAVANI / AFP)
Protesters hold a banner on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris on December 29, 2018, during a “yellow vest” (gilets jaunes) anti-government demonstration. – Police fired tear gas at “yellow vest” demonstrators in Paris on December 29 but the turnout for round seven of the popular protests that have rocked France appeared low. The yellow vests (gilets jaunes) movement in France originally started as a protest about planned fuel hikes but has morphed into a mass protest against President’s policies and top-down style of governing. (Photo by Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP)
A French police water canon is seen next to a burning barricade on the sideline of a demonstration by Yellow Vests protesters, on December 29, 2018 in Toulouse, southern France. – The yellow vests (gilets jaunes) movement in France originally started as a protest about planned fuel hikes but has morphed into a mass protest against President’s policies and top-down style of governing. (Photo by Pascal PAVANI / AFP)
Protesters walk in the street on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris on December 29, 2018, during a “yellow vest” (gilets jaunes) anti-government demonstration. – Police fired tear gas at “yellow vest” demonstrators in Paris on December 29 but the turnout for round seven of the popular protests that have rocked France appeared low. The yellow vests (gilets jaunes) movement in France originally started as a protest about planned fuel hikes but has morphed into a mass protest against President’s policies and top-down style of governing. (Photo by Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP)
Gendarmes spray tear gas at protesters on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris on December 29, 2018, during a “yellow vest” (gilets jaunes) anti-government demonstration. – Police fired tear gas at “yellow vest” demonstrators in Paris on December 29 but the turnout for round seven of the popular protests that have rocked France appeared low. The yellow vests (gilets jaunes) movement in France originally started as a protest about planned fuel hikes but has morphed into a mass protest against President’s policies and top-down style of governing. (Photo by Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP)
TOPSHOT – People march during a “yellow vest” (gilets jaunes) anti-government demonstration in the northern city of Lille on December 29, 2018. – Police fired tear gas at “yellow vest” demonstrators in Paris on December 29 but the turnout for round seven of the popular protests that have rocked France appeared low. The yellow vests (gilets jaunes) movement in France originally started as a protest about planned fuel hikes but has morphed into a mass protest against President’s policies and top-down style of governing. (Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTI / AFP)
French anti-riot police officers line-up across the Champs Elysee thoroughfare as “Yellow vest” (gilets jaunes) anti-government demonstrator gather in central Paris on December 29, 2018. – Police fired tear gas at “yellow vest” demonstrators in Paris on December 29 but the turnout for round seven of the popular protests that have rocked France appeared low. The yellow vests (gilets jaunes) movement in France originally started as a protest about planned fuel hikes but has morphed into a mass protest against President’s policies and top-down style of governing. (Photo by Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP)
“Yellow vest” (gilets jaunes) anti-government demonstrators protest on the Champs Elysee in central Paris on December 29, 2018. – Police fired tear gas at “yellow vest” demonstrators in Paris on December 29 but the turnout for round seven of the popular protests that have rocked France appeared low. The yellow vests (gilets jaunes) movement in France originally started as a protest about planned fuel hikes but has morphed into a mass protest against President’s policies and top-down style of governing. (Photo by Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP)
