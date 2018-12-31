39 Arrested for Attempted Murder After London Stabbing

Thirty-nine people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in West London on New Year’s Eve.

London Metropolitan Police were called to an address on Fulham Palace Road, Hammersmith, at 1 am on December 31st after reports of a stabbing.

Police and the ambulance service responded, finding a man in his 30s suffering from life-threatening injuries and transported him to hospital.

A large number of suspects were arrested at a nearby address and were taken to several police stations for processing.

In a statement, Scotland Yard said, “Officers and LAS (London Ambulance Service) attended. A man, believed to be in his 30s, was found with stab injuries.

“He was treated at the scene by officers and paramedics and then taken to hospital.

“His injuries have been assessed as life-threatening.

“A total of 39 people were arrested at a property near the scene on suspicion of attempted murder. They have been taken into custody.”

Khan Says It Could Take Ten Years to Solve London Knife Crime After Fourth Fatal Stabbing in Five Days https://t.co/31OYATiWea — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) November 5, 2018

This is the third incident of serious violent crime in the city to take place over the Christmas period, following two ‘acid’ attacks last week.

Both attacks occurred on the 27th in different parts of the city. The first happened in the small hours of Thursday morning when a man in Stoke Newington, Hackney, north east London, had a corrosive substance thrown in his face.

Another man had ammonia thrown at him in Tower Hamlets, east London, on Thursday evening.

Both men were treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries. No arrests had been made in either attack.

In October, Breitbart London reported that under the leadership of Labour Mayor Sadiq Khan, London had hit its highest ever level of knife crime, increasing by 15 per cent to 14,987 blade offences in a one-year period — representing 38 per cent of all knife crimes across England and Wales and averaging 41 crimes involving a blade every day.

Last month the left-wing mayor, who devotes resources to fighting online ‘hate crime’ and millions for green projects while alleging that the rise in crime across London is the fault of the Conservative government, said it could take ten years to contain London’s knife crime epidemic.