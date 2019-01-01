Watch: Dutch Firefighters Battle ‘Firenadoes’ at New Year Celebration

Destroyed bicycles are pictured after a New Years Eve beach bonfire went out of control in Scheveningen a coastal resort near the Hague on January 1, 2019. (Photo by Bart Maat / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT (Photo credit should read BART MAAT/AFP/Getty Images)
BART MAAT/AFP/Getty Images

Dutch firefighters batted several “firenadoes” sweeping through the seaside resort of Scheveningen after an annual New Year’s Eve bonfire competition got out of hand.

Made of wooden pallets, the bonfire is lit as part of a yearly tradition pitting Scheveningen, situated near The Hague, against the neighboring district of Duindorp, according to Euronews.

However, this year’s fire was hijacked by strong winds, turning flames into miniature tornadoes across the sand dunes and sent copies ash and embers raining down on the area. Local reports state rooftops of nearby structures caught on fire due to the downpour. Firefighters put out the blaze at 5:00 am local time, reports the NL Times.

Eyewitness and news sites shared stunning footage of the “firenadoes” as they moved through the beach.

Local officials say no one was hurt.

Pauline Krikke, Mayor of The Hague, told reporters that police will look into what caused the issue and will evaluate whether the bonfire competition should take place next year.

.