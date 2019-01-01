A number of violent attacks took place at New Year’s Eve parties across the UK, including a shooting, several stabbings, and even a sword attack.

A nightclub doorman was killed in Mayfair, London, and three other people stabbed as a “mob” attempted to gain access to a private party in the early hours of New Year’s Day. A woman was stabbed to death in a separate incident earlier in the morning in Camberwell, reports the Evening Standard, meaning the running tally of murders in the British capital is sadly already off to a strong start in 2019.

In Dalston, east London, a 20-year-old woman was shot in the leg in a nightclub at a New Year’s Eve party. She was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital. Police say her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

To be fair it’s been a series of violent incidents since midnight. This is the #sword from latest job. Intoxicated man has attacked young woman following some NYE party with this! Discarded this in bushes outside. Fearsome weapon. Suspect in custody. #violentcrime #knifecrime pic.twitter.com/cMhbhHsTAu — Richard Cooke (@WMPFedChair) January 1, 2019

In the West Midlands, police were called to a party where an “intoxicated man” threatened a woman with a two-foot-long sword, reports The Sun.

Richard Cooke, Chairman of West Midlands Police Federation, tweeted an image of the weapon, writing, “To be fair it’s been a series of violent incidents since midnight.

“This is the sword from latest job. Intoxicated man has attacked young woman following some NYE party with this! Discarded this in bushes outside. Fearsome weapon. Suspect in custody.”

A crime scene is under police guard in Sheffield, northern England, after a young man was reportedly stabbed near the railway station while in Margate, south-east England, a man was believed to be stabbed at a New Year’s Eve celebration.

39 Arrested for Attempted Murder After London Stabbing https://t.co/ZvynVKZzDX — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) December 31, 2018

The assault occurred after a “large fight” broke out at the Kabuki bar in Marine Gardens, Margate, KentOnline reports.

In addition, a stabbing attack that left three people injured at Manchester Victoria rail station New Year’s Eve by a 25-year-old assailant who reportedly shouted “Allah!” is being treated by police as a “terror related.”

And in the small hours of December 31st, 39 people, all believed to have been at a house party, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Hammersmith, west London.

Update: New Year's Eve 'Allah!' Stabbing Attack Being Treated as 'Terror Related' https://t.co/VsrjLvA29Q — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 1, 2019

Breitbart London reported in October that one in five people in England and Wales had experienced a crime in a 12-month period up to June 2018, with homicide having risen by 14 per cent, violent crime involving blades or knives by 12 per cent, and sexual offences by 18 per cent.