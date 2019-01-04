‘Shocking, Violent Attack’: Man Stabbed to Death on London-Bound Train

British Transport Police has opened a homicide investigation after a man was stabbed to death on a London-bound train, while the murder suspect is on the run.

The victim was stabbed at 1:15 pm on Friday on the Guildford to London Waterloo train operated by South Western Railway, police said in a statement.

Police and paramedics responded to the assault, but the unidentified male died at the scene.

It is believed the suspect alighted at Clandon rail station in Surrey and police are searching the area. No arrests have yet been made.

Detective Superintendent Gary Richardson from British Transport Police said, “This was a shocking and violent attack which took place on-board a train in broad daylight.

“Officers from BTP are with the family and have deployed a specially trained family liaison officer to support them through this difficult time.”

Police say they believe the victim and suspect boarded the train at London Road.

An eye witness told the BBC there had been a “vicious fight” on the train, which is being held at Horsley railway station, in the village of East Horsley, Surrey.

Police and emergency services remain at the scene.

Officers from British Transport Police and @SurreyPolice remain in the #Horsley and #Clandon area of Surrey, tracing a man. We'd urge anyone who witnessed what happened to get in touch. Text us on 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40. — British Transport Police (@BTP) January 4, 2019

The incident comes as London Transport Police are investigating another assault after a man was stabbed near Blackhorse Lane tram stop in Croydon, South London, according to the Express.

BTP confirmed a man is being treated for injuries following a “serious assault.” A spokesman for London’s ambulance service said, “We were called at 2:45pm today (4 January) to Woodside Road, Croydon to reports of an incident.

“We sent an incident response officer, a single responder in a car and an ambulance crew to the scene.

“We treated a man at the scene and took him to a major trauma centre as a priority.”

No arrests have yet been made.

The assaults follow on from two fatal stabbings in London already this year, both in the early hours of New Year’s Day, while another man was seriously injured after being repeatedly stabbed in the stomach Wednesday morning in the south London borough of Greenwich.