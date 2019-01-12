Italian priest Alex Zanotelli has blamed the current popular support for anti-mass migration policies on the “white tribe”, claiming that white people feel “threatened” by mass migration and demographic replacement.

Father Zanotelli, who has had a long background in social activism, blamed “whites” from European countries, including Italy, rejecting the migrant transport vessels Sea Eye and Sea Watch from docking in their ports earlier this month, Il Giornale reports.

“It’s absurd, we talk about closed ports but there is not even a ministerial decree, nothing written, it’s all tweeted,” he complained, added: “It’s a problem with the white tribe, which feels threatened everywhere. For 500 years the white tribe conquered the world: we gave birth to slavery, to colonialism.”

“Now we begin to perceive that we are a minority, these peoples are advancing and we find them even at home. It is valid for Australia, for the United States, for Europe, Canada. How generous we were with the Africans when they were at home!” he said.

Italian Priest Says Salvini Supporters Are ‘Killing God’ by Opposing Mass Migration https://t.co/sEqOacv6sr — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) December 9, 2018

Father Zanotelli also went on to allege a “new racism”, saying: “There is so much wickedness expressed by people like [Matteo] Salvini, [Viktor] Orban, that is scary. The construction of walls, the total rejection of the other, in many respects, is new.”

Several left-wing mayors have come out against Deputy Prime Minister Salvini’s anti-mass migration policies, with some promising not to enforce the migration and security decree recently passed by the Italian parliament despite a majority of Italians supporting it.

Zanotelli put his support behind the mayors, saying: “I am among those who believe that civil disobedience needs to be dusted off right now. The mayors are representatives of the state, of civil society, so they must be careful. But the refusal to obey, as a reaction of the community they represent, becomes fundamental at this time.”

The priest is just the latest member of the clergy to attack Salvini, with Italian priest Enrico d’Ambrosio labelling his supporters “insignificant Christians” and Father Paolo Farinella accusing his supporters of “killing God” last month.