55 Men Arrested over Alleged Child Sex Abuse in Yorkshire, England

West Yorkshire Police have arrested 55 men in connection with alleged child sexual abuse.

The arrests began in November 2018, with the suspects identified as hailing from Dewsbury, Batley, and Bradford by a BBC report.

The alleged abuse involves seven women said to have been targeted as children in the Kirklees area between 2002 and 2009.

“This investigation demonstrates the force’s ongoing commitment to the investigation of both current and non-recent sexual offences against children,” commented Detective Inspector Ian Thornes.

“Child sexual abuse and exploitation is an abhorrent and heinous crime and one which affects some of the most vulnerable people in our society.”

The Detective Inspector issued a broad appeal for other victims, whether their abuse was historical or more recent, to “Please be assured that you will be listened to, taken seriously, and supported by professionals with experience of dealing with these kind of offences.”

The 55 arrested men have all been interviewed and released under investigation.

Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBMontgomery