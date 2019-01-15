EU Cracks: Eurozone Prez Admits EU Can ‘Change Course’ on Brexit Deal

LONDON (AP) – The president of the eurozone finance ministers’ group has hinted at the possibility of changing the terms of the UK’s Brexit deal – despite the European Union’s insistence it can’t be renegotiated.

Mario Centeno said Tuesday that if the British parliament rejects the agreement struck with the European Union by Prime Minister Theresa May, “we will be able to change course.”

He tells Portuguese television channel S.I.C. that “we can always look again at the issues,” but did not elaborate.

Centeno, who is Portugal’s finance minister, says, “Just about anything is better than a no-deal Brexit.”

Senior EU officials have so far ruled out a renegotiation of Britain’s divorce agreement.