Members of Parliament have thrown out Theresa May’s contentious Withdrawal Agreement with the European Union in the long-awaited “meaningful vote” on the deal.

The Prime Minister’s Brexit deal was crushed by a historic margin of 202 in favour to 432 against, paving the way for a vote of no-confidence in the Government by the Opposition, which Mrs May told MPs she would make time for on Wednesday, January 16th.

The first vote of the night was cast on an amendment to the Withdrawal Agreement by John Baron MP, which proposed inserting a right for Britain to leave the deal’s controversial “backstop” without needing to seek the EU’s permission — but this was also crushed, by 600 votes to 24.

118 Tories against pic.twitter.com/c12psbmbgr — Ross Kempsell (@rosskempsell) January 15, 2019

A No Deal Brexit has now become the legal default on March 29th, under the terms of the European Union (Withdrawal Act) — but the Prime Minsiter has said she is still intent on securing a deal of some sort, should her government win the impending confidence vote — and the Remainer-dominated Commons is expected to do its utmost to thwart a No Deal, in any case.

The European Union does not seem best pleased with the outcome to tonight’s vote, with Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission, tweeting: “I take note with regret of the outcome of the vote in the [House of Commons] this evening. I urge the #UK to clarify its intentions as soon as possible. Time is almost up.”

President of the European Council Donald Tusk, meanwhile, appears to remain wedded to the deal, noting: “We will continue the EU’s process of ratification of the agreement reached with the UK government. This agreement is and remains the best and only way to ensure an orderly withdrawal of the UK from the EU.”

However, the chances of the deal making it through the British legislature without serious revisions now seem vanishingly small.

More to follow…

Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBMontgomery