People including employees of an asylum home in the German town of Guben are said to have been injured after a migrant went after employees armed with a hatchet.

Two men at the asylum home were sent to the hospital as a result of the incident which saw a 20-year-old Syrian become violent after a dispute between him and two other migrants, Lausitzer Rundschau reports.

The 20-year-old is said to have been in an argument first with a 22-year-old who he injured with a knife, and then a 26-year-old who he bit on the shoulder.

When employees of the asylum home tried to intervene in the ongoing violence they were allegedly attacked by the 22-year-old, who police claim was armed with a hatchet.

Fortunately, they were able to escape to an office, the door of which was damaged in the attack.

The 22-year-old fled the scene but was tracked down following a manhunt by police, who caught him onboard a train heading from Guben to the city of Cottbus. He, along with the 20-year-old who allegedly initiated the violence, was taken into police custody. Officers say they are still investigating the incident.

Violence in asylum homes has become common in the years following the 2015 migrant crisis, with mass brawls often occurring and sometimes even being caught on video.

The violence has occasionally turned deadly, as was the case in 2016 when a Syrian woman was murdered by her own husband in asylum accommodation in Trier only three weeks after the couple had moved in.

Fatal violence against staff at asylum homes has also been seen in Sweden, as in 2016 when Somalian migrant Youssaf Nuur stabbed asylum home employee Alexandra Mezher to death in January of 2016.

He was found guilty and sentenced to psychiatric care later that year.

