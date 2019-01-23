The United States Embassy in Bern, Switzerland, has issued a security alert after reports of an explosion near its consular agency in Geneva.

“There are reports of an explosion in the area around the Consular Agency” on Rue François-Versonnex 7, CH-1207, Geneva, the alert advises. “Avoid the area and seek shelter if in vicinity. Follow advice of security personnel.”

People are advised to “Monitor local media for information”, “Keep a low proifle” and “Avoid crowds and demonstrations.”

The world’s corporate and political elite are currently gathered in the prosperous non-EU country at Davos, for the annual World Economic Forum summit.

U.S. President Donald Trump is not at the summit as he was in 2018, however, due to an ongoing government shutdown which has resulted from a tussle with Democrats in Congress, who are refusing to provide funds to protect the U.S.-Mexico border with a physical barrier.

This story is developing…

