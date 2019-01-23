Jail for Oxford Gang Who Violently Raped Unconscious Schoolgirl

Three men who groomed, raped, and carried out a campaign of violent child sexual abuse against a girl with no friends in Oxford have been handed jail sentences.

Mohammed Karrar, 44, Bassam Karrar, 39, and Anjum Dogar, 37, were handed “life” sentences for crimes including 10 counts of rape, indecent assault, and conspiracy to rape carried out between 2002 and 2005, when their victim was aged between 14 and 16, at Oxford Crown Court.

During the three-week trial, jurors heard the “vulnerable” victim was “lonely and friendless” when she was targeted by the gang, who forced her to perform sex acts in flats, vehicles, and public parks on themselves and on other men during their campaign of abuse.

The court was told how, on one occasion, the girl was plied with alcohol and drugs until she fell comatose and then violently raped by brothers Dogar and Mohammed at a flat in the city, where she woke up naked, injured, and covered in blood from the attack, which also caused her to fall pregnant.

Describing the ordeal, which took place at a party when she was 15 years old, the victim said: “I remember sitting on the sofa and I remember people touching me and pulling at my clothes and stuff, and trying to bat them away.

“I felt like there were hands everywhere. Someone had their hands down my trousers trying to put their fingers inside me.”

In court on Monday, Judge Peter Ross gave the men “life” sentences, ordering Mohammed Karrar to serve a minimum of 18 years in prison, Bassam to serve a minimum of 10 years, and Dogar a minimum of 20.

The trio are already serving sentences for similar crimes after they were convicted in 2013 for being part of a violent grooming gang which plied victims aged between 11 and 15 with alcohol and drugs and then forced them to have sex with up to ten men at a time in flats, guest houses, and other locations across Oxford.

Speaking after the verdicts, senior investigating officer Mark Glover said in a statement: “These men’s behaviour was predatory, callous and designed purely to sexually exploit a vulnerable teenage girl.

“She put her trust in them at a time when she felt lonely and friendless. These men pretended to be her friends when in fact they only wanted to subject her to sexual abuse.”

