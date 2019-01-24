Britain Backs Venezuela Opposition, Maduro Govt Not ‘Legitimate’

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Britain’s foreign secretary says Venezuela opposition leader Juan Guaido is “the right person” to take the troubled country forward.

Jeremy Hunt said Thursday during a visit to Washington that the May 20th election in Venezuela was “deeply flawed” and said the regime led by President Nicholas Maduro has done “untold damage to the people of Venezuela.”

Hunt said it is clear that Maduro is not the “legitimate” leader of Venezuela. But the statement stops short of recognizing Guaido as president.

Hunt says he plans to discuss the matter with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.