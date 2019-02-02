Twelfth Straight Weekend of Anti-Macron Yellow Vest Protests

PARIS (AP) – France’s yellow vest protesters are taking to the streets to keep pressure on French president Emmanuel Macron’s government, for the 12th straight weekend of demonstrations.

Multiple protests are planned Saturday in Paris and other cities to denounce Macron’s economic policies, seen by critics as favouring the rich.

This week, demonstrators in the French capital are planning to pay tribute to the yellow vests injured during clashes with police.

The government says around 2,000 people have been injured in protests since the movement began Nov. 17, including at least four serious eye injuries. Separately, 10 people have died in road incidents related to yellow vest actions.

France’s Council of State has ruled Friday that security forces have a right to use controversial high-velocity rubber ball launchers for crowd control.