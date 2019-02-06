‘Devilish Euro Maniac’ Tusk Declares ‘Special Place in Hell’ for Brexiteers

There is a “special place in hell” for UK politicians who supported leaving the EU, Eurocrat Donald Tusk has claimed, but a Brexiteer has hit back, calling him a “devilish Euro maniac” in return.

At a press conference in Brussels on Wednesday, the European Council president insisted there could be no renegotiating British Prime Minister Theresa May’s deeply unpopular withdrawal agreement.

Appearing alongside globalist Irish premier Leo Varadkar, Tusk said the EU was preparing for the “possible fiasco” of a clean Brexit, asserting that the bloc’s insistence on the so-called backstop was a matter of not wanting to “gamble with peace” on the continent.

“I have been wondering what a special place in hell looks like for those who promoted Brexit without even a sketch of plan how to carry it safely,” said the former prime minister of Poland, before posting his own comment to social media.

UPDATE 1630 — The EU is hell, apparently

There have been several replies to Tusk’s remarks, including Jean-Claude Juncker’s blackpill claim that hell is on earth, and specifically at the European Union, reports Politico. Taking a sardonic tone, the top Eurocrat told journalists Wednesday afternoon: “I’m less Catholic than my good friend Donald. He strongly believes in heaven and by opposite in hell. I believe in heaven and I have never seen hell, apart [from] during the time I was doing my job here. It’s a hell.”

The original story continues below

I've been wondering what that special place in hell looks like, for those who promoted #Brexit, without even a sketch of a plan how to carry it out safely. — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) February 6, 2019

Tusk’s apparently pre-planned remarks, which were tweeted from his account on the social media website as he spoke the words at the press conference, failed to impress Brexit-supporting politicians in Britain, where the message provoked some ire.

Joking about the comments immediately after making them, Irish leader Leo Varadkar, who was sharing a stage with Tusk at the time warned in comments caught on a hot microphone: “They’ll give you terrible trouble in the British press for that.”

Both men laughed as Tusk appeared to respond: “yes, I know”.

The Brexiteer representative for Antrim in Northern Ireland, Sammy Wilson MP, blasted the European Council chief for his comments as a devilish, trident-wielding, euro maniac who was “doing his best to keep the United Kingdom bound by the chains of EU bureaucracy and control”.

My response to the devilish, trident wielding, euro maniac, Donald Tusk ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/wguBeW6mn9 — Sammy Wilson MP (@eastantrimmp) February 6, 2019

Wilson spoke to Breitbart London after Tusk’s hell comments and pointed out that not even his native Poland wanted him to be European Council President and voted against his election. The rising Brexiteer said: “The arrogance of the President of the European Council is astonishing. Tusk and his cabal hold the British public in contempt and cannot contain their disdain for the expressed will of the Kingdom.

“We should not be surprised. After all, this is a man who has a track record of ignoring the wishes of member states. Whether it’s the UK’s decision to break free from EU control or his own nation’s opposition to his re-election as President”.

Brexit pioneer Nigel Farage also took to social media to respond to Tusk’s message, tweeting: “After Brexit we will be free of unelected, arrogant bullies like you — sounds like heaven to me.”

Breitbart London previously reported on an anti-populist speech given by the Europhile figure in Poland in November, where he called on an audience of what German state media said consisted of ‘intellectuals and politicians’ to overthrow the country’s popular conservative government.