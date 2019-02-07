A study claims that up to a quarter of the French population not only believe in a conspiracy of “elites” but also think those same elites are using mass migration to replace European populations.

The study, released by Jean-Jaurès Foundation and Conspiracy Watch, is the second of its kind and looks at the extent to which the French believe in various so-called conspiracy theories.

The study found that 27 per cent of French believe in an “Illuminati” of elites who control the population while one quarter say they believe in the theory of the “Great Replacement,” Le Point reports.

The theory of the Great Replacement was coined by French writer Renaud Camus and encompasses several subjects under the broad scope of interchangeability and exchangeability, from goods and services to people themselves.

Mr Camus spoke to Breitbart London at the beginning of the Yellow Vest protests, which have continued for the past 12 weeks, and claimed much of the origins of the movement lie in his theory.

Paris Protests Are Deplorables Reacting Against ‘Davocracy’ Elite, Says Author https://t.co/9HtJQ7FLSA — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) November 28, 2018

Camus told Breitbart London that the protests were really about “lack of respect, general exchangeability, being treated by managerial politics like an object, a simple product. A product, a producer, and a consumer all at once, a thing, a number, not a human being.”

He also describes the elites, or the “Davocracy,” as supporting “the change of people and civilisation for the sake of the industry of man, the economic system which produces the Undifferentiated Human Matter, the human Nutella, spreadable at will.”

The theory has also been mentioned by several high-profile figures including the Archbishop of Strasbourg Luc Ravel in reference to Muslims, and by Béziers mayor Robert Ménard who was fined for mentioning demographic changes in local schools.

“The Great Replacement. Muslims tell you in a very calm, very positive way, ‘one day all this, it will be ours’.” https://t.co/vtbDoxEQoZ — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 11, 2017

Just over one-fifth of the respondents in the Jean-Jaurès Foundation survey claimed there was a “global Zionist” conspiracy while 43 per cent said they believed the French Ministry of Health and drug companies were working together to hush up the harmful effects of vaccines.

Of the ten theories listed in the survey, only 35 per cent of the respondents said they did not believe in any of them.

Rudy Reichstadt, director of Conspiracy Watch, commented on the results saying, “Conspiracy is no longer a marginal phenomenon, but runs throughout French society.”