The security threat posed by more than 2,000 Islamist terror suspects is just one example of how Angela Merkel’s “mistake” to throw open the borders continues to haunt Germany daily, the country’s former spy chief has said.

Hans-Georg Maassen, who was forced to retire as Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) chief last year after voicing skepticism over antifa-promoted footage used to claim Germans had carried out a ‘pogrom’ against migrants, said domestic security has been compromised since the Chancellor moved to welcome well over a million migrants in 2015.

Having been a co-author of German residence laws emphasising the state’s role and duty to ensure the “control and limitation of immigration”, Maassen “felt chills” when he saw that “thousands of [third world migrants] were allowed to enter just like that”, he told the tabloid newspaper Bild.

“The security situation has been aggravated by the so-called migration crisis,” asserted the former lawyer and intelligence chief, appearing at a conservative conference in Cologne, where he was given the reception of a “rock star” by right-wing supporters of Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU), according to Bild.

Outgoing German Spy Chief Fired for Calling Social Democrats ‘Radical Left’, Security Policy ‘Naive’ https://t.co/douvI5iDdi — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) November 6, 2018

Commenting that Islamist terror in Europe would be almost inconceivable if it were not for mass migration to the bloc, and the internet, Maassen told the newspaper that ISIS fighters continue to arrive in Germany from the Middle East, in amongst a wider immigration inflow which sees around 500 enter the country illegally every day — a number he pointed out amounts to 200,000 additional third world residents every year once family reunification is taken into account.

There are now “around 2,200 potential terrorists who could carry out [Islamist] attacks at any time”, the former BfV head said, adding that the number of Islamic extremists living in Germany has risen from 3,800 in 2012 to 11,500 today.

“Not only do the [migration policy] mistakes of 2015 continue to affect [the country] but they are repeated daily,” lamented Maasen, before asserting the belief it is extremely unlikely Germany would be able to successfully integrate the massive number of people who have taken up residence in the nation over the last few years.