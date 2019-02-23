A teenager has died after he and another individual were attacked by a group armed with “at least one firearm, knives, and a samurai sword” in London.

The attack took place in the early evening on Friday, February 22nd, in Wood Green, north London, the Evening Standard reports.

An unnamed 19-year-old victim died from stab wounds around 3 a.m. in the early hours of the following morning, despite the best efforts of paramedics and hospital staff to save him, while the knife and gunshot injuries of a second male aged 20 are said to be “non-life-threatening”.

“This murder took place at a busy time of night in a heavy footfall area. I know that there are people who either witnessed the incident or who can assist with filling in the gaps in the information we already have,” confirmed Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin, who is leading the Metropolitan Police Homicide and Major Crime Command investigation into the slaying.

“My team has established that the attackers were armed with at least one firearm, knives and a samurai sword. Some, or possibly all, were riding bikes,” she said, appealing for anyone with “information or footage of any of the events surrounding this incident” to come forward.

“I know that people may be reluctant or afraid to speak with police, but making a single call could help to remove dangerous, violent individuals from your area and all information provided will be treated in the strictest confidence,” she said.

“If you don’t want to call police [on 0208 785 8244 or 101, quoting CAD 7309/22FEB] call the independent charity Crimestoppers [on 0800 555 111] – they won’t even ask for your name, but please, if you have information, do make the call,” she pleaded.

The Wood Green attacks was not the only violent incident in the British capital, governed by Labour politician Sadiq Khan, on Friday night.

Two 16-year-olds, a boy and a girl, were taken to hospital after been stabbed at a church party in Camberwell, in the south of the city, shortly after 9 p.m.,with a third teen aged 14 receiving treatment for a head injury.

Then in a third incident around 11:30 p.m. an 18-year-old male suffered “life-changing” injuries after being stabbed at Becontree Station in Barking, east London, according to the Barking and Dagenham Post.

