A Dutch child with two lesbian mothers and two homosexual fathers has pressured a comic book publisher into including a gay couple in its next issue of Donald Duck.

Fenna made the complaint during an episode of Dutch news programme NOS Youth News, saying, “There are no gays or lesbians in Donald Duck, I’ve checked them all.”

“My parents are gays and lesbians and I think it’s important that that’s portrayed as normal too, but in Duck City it looks like it does not exist at all,” the ten-year-old added.

According to NOS, the young social justice activist spoke to the editor in chief of the comic, Joan Lommen, who said that LGBT characters were simply “not in the minds of the artists.”

Fenna denounced the wrongthink, saying, “That’s a bit ridiculous, actually.”

However, the girl conceded that it was not necessary to make one of the lead characters, like Goofy, gay, but that some of the extras in the background appearing as LGBT-inclusive would suffice.

“You see a lot of couples, a few of those people can be gay,” she said.

Later in the news report, Fenna was taken to the studio in the Netherlands where the comic was drawn, and one of the artists showed her a cartoon background of a heterosexual couple sitting at a table in a restaurant being changed into a lesbian couple, with hearts drawn around them to emphasise they were in a same-sex relationship.

Transgender picture book for tots promotes cross-dressing and features a "trans-species" horse-dog. Quite the departure from The Very Hungry Caterpillar. https://t.co/fJ0j9iBl4T — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) November 21, 2017

Earlier this month, the Disney channel debuted its first underage gay character, in the primetime children’s series Andi Mack, with viewers having a median age of ten years old.

In 2017, progressive activists praised the network for its portrayal of lesbian parents in the animated show Doc McStuffins, a programme aimed at preschoolers.

However, the LGBT lobby were not happy when Disney announced in August 2018 that it had cast straight actor Jack Whitehall to play its first leading gay character in feature film The Jungle Cruise, with some in the entertainment industry complaining of a “lack of LGBTQ+ representation on screen.”