Muslim Man Kills Wife After She Admonished Him for Selling Pork

Belgian Muslim Mokhtar Ammari has admitted to murdering his wife after she admonished him for selling pork.

The murder occurred at night between the 10th and 11th of February following a heated argument between Ammarti and his 48-year-old wife Fatima Khayer, Sud Info reports.

The man claimed that during the argument the victim had berated him for selling pork products in his shop and that the conflict escalated to the point where he pulled out a knife and stabbed her to death.

After killing the 48-year-old mother of his children, Ammari then made an attempt to kill himself by drinking a caustic chemical product.

Pascal Rodeyns, the lawyer for Ammari, claimed that his wife had berated him on more than one occasion in the past and that the relationship between them had deteriorated with Khayer accusing him on not being a good enough Muslim, eventually leading to the argument and the murder.

The attack only ended because his attempting to murder his wife with an axe woke up their child. He then fled https://t.co/Fsyrl4xWUC — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) September 24, 2017

Rodeyns added that the repeated insults led to the point where his client “could not take it anymore.”

The case comes after several others in which a Muslim man has either attempted to kill or had successfully murdered his wife or other family members.

Many of the cases have occurred in the wake of the height of the 2015 migrant crisis in Germany such as the murder of a Syrian woman named Dalia in April 2016. The woman was beaten to death by her husband in front of their children following an argument.

In another case that same year in Ruedesheim on the Rhine river, an asylum seeker attempted to set his wife on fire but ended up setting himself ablaze and killing himself in the process.

So-called honour violence has also been a major problem among migrant families in multiple countries like Austria where a young Muslim man murdered his 14-year-old sister after she had argued with their parents.