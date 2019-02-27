Facebook has banned the third largest political page in the UK from their service, Tommy Robinson. Amazon has just stopped selling his book on the Quran. Twitter and Paypal already acted along these lines months ago.

This is a terrible day for freedom of speech. And possibly an even worse one for the future of social cohesion in Britain.

The official line being touted by Facebook is that Tommy:

“…has repeatedly broken [Facebook community] standards, posting material that uses dehumanizing language and calls for violence targeted at Muslims. He has also behaved in ways that violate our policies around organized hate.”

Sounds bad. But where’s the evidence?

I think we should see it, don’t you? After all, it’s no trivial matter when a social media giant snatches away the publishing platform and livelihood of a citizen journalist with over one million followers. If Tommy Robinson is genuinely whipping up hate and calling for violence against Muslims, surely the police would surely have been in there like a shot, launching yet another prosecution against him.

If you believe the mainstream media, he’s a menace – the root cause of all the tension and occasional violence between the Muslim and non-Muslim communities in Britain. He has become Britain’s chief scapegoat – or, if you prefer, its Emmanuel Goldstein: the guy it’s safe for everybody to hate because, never mind the details, he’s just bad, OK?

It seems bizarre, not to say sinister, that Tommy Robinson is being deplatformed.

This is not just the position of Silicon Valley, either. It’s also the position of both the British Establishment and the globalist elite generally whose double standards on this particular issue are quite atrociously blinkered, hypocritical and irresponsible.

Here is Conservative peer and Foreign Office Minister Lord Ahmad, earlier this week, talking about the vital importance of media freedom.

This claim would look more convincing if he hadn’t simultaneously announced that the UK will be standing for re-election to the United Nations’ Human Rights Council. The United Nations most definitely does not believe in media freedom.

We know this because the UN’s Secretary General Antonio Guterres has just declared war on it:

GENEVA: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday launched a new global strategy to combat hate speech, a growing scourge he said has ‘poisoned’ debate on crucial challenges like migration.