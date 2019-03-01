An anti-violence campaigner has criticised London’s Labour mayor Sadiq Khan for his failure to tackle knife crime in the capital.

Last year, Mr Khan launched a £500,000 “violent crime unit” after the city experienced its highest ever level of knife crime and while the murder rate hit a ten-year high.

Founder of Anti-Knife UK Danny O’Brien criticised the London mayor, telling the Express, “He’s said that he’s going to try and save the problem but in reality, he hasn’t got a clue what to do. He starts something, throws money at the problem but doesn’t know what the problem is.”

“Politicians as a whole just simply aren’t doing enough,” he added.

The comments, published Thursday, come the same week that London saw five stabbings in a 24-hour period, one fatal, with four committed in the span of just eight hours.

Since the progressive politician came to office, he has faced criticism for his focus on hate crime and banning adverts of junk food or those containing alleged sexualised portrayals of women while real crime spiralled.

Mayor Khan Launches £500,000 ‘Public Health’ Approach to Crime Wave https://t.co/Ym4RAuxsl0 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) September 19, 2018

Breitbart London reported in November that around one-third of all crime reports in the city were abandoned after a single telephone call including Londoners reporting criminal damage, theft, burglaries, affray, and “low-level” assaults, while the Metropolitan Police has over 900 “specialist” officers “dedicated to investigating hate crime.”

The mayor has also been criticised for his position on the police tactic of ‘stop and search’ which he claimed disproportionately targetted young ethnic-minority men, but which one former Met police officer said actually saves black lives by “stopping black youths killing other black youths.”

After pledging to do “everything in [his] power to cut stop and search” during his mayoral campaign, Mr Khan reversed his position in January 2018 and said police would be allowed to “significantly increase” the use of the power to try to bring down knife violence — Mr Khan admitting in November that it could take a decade to solve the problem.