George Soros’s Stefan Batory Foundation has demanded Brussels step up its war on patriotic Poland, asserting that the EU’s survival rests on “the progressive battle” to force globalism on the central European nation.

A paper by the NGO, founded by the open borders-backing billionaire in 1988 with the goal of turning then-Communist Poland into an “open society”, praised the European Commission for taking action against Polish efforts to reform what the government argues is a corrupt judicial system lacking in accountability.

Despite EU undermining of national sovereignty fueling widespread, growing anger at the bloc in Poland, lawyers at the foundation called on Brussels to step up its attacks on the central European nation, alleging that the fight for supposed judicial “independence” was vital for protecting “human rights” throughout the union.

Poland's New Govt Is Trying To Undo Communist Legacies – The EU Is Trying To Stop It https://t.co/lbsYtFzO08 pic.twitter.com/97tqlvWFV3 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 28, 2016

“The battle for the rule of law in Poland… is effectively a battle for the survival of the EU,” proclaims the Soros-backed NGO, which has spent recent years working on projects to “prepare Polish society for refugees”, to “form positive attitudes towards” mass third world migration, and training tens of thousands of professionals and officials in various roles to fight “prejudice” as well as “hateful online comments”.

Poland’s conservative Law and Justice (PiS) has repeatedly spoken out against EU moves to encroach on member states’ sovereignty since the party was the first in the post-Communist era to gain enough seats to rule without a coalition when it swept to power in 2015 elections, with the promise of reversing the Europhile, globalist previous government’s vow to resettle huge numbers of migrants in the country.



Jacek Czaputowicz, Polish foreign affairs minister, and his Hungarian counterpart, Péter Szijjártó, told a press conference in Budapest this week that the two countries would continue to defend a Christian, pro-sovereignty Europe in the face of attempts by the Brussels establishment to force mass migration “down nations’ throats”.